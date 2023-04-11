Donald Trump said court staff cried and apologized to him at his arraignment last week.

What Happened: The former president made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a preview clip of which was made available on Twitter.

"People that worked there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody…they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, ‘I'm sorry.'"

Why It Matters: Trump became the first U.S. president to be arraigned and arrested on April 4.

He turned himself into a New York court and was charged with 34 felony counts, which stem from a probe into the payment of $130,000 in hush money to an adult film actor.

Before Trump was arrested, Carlson defended the payment of hush money on television saying that "settlements like this" were "common" among "famous people, celebrities, and in corporate America."

