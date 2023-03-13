Former Trump Lawyer Testifies Before Grand Jury, Says He 'Needs To Be Held Accountable For His Dirty Deeds'

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen appeared before a Manhattan grand jury probing payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels on Monday.

What Happened: Cohen said that he arranged the payment of money to Daniels on behalf of Trump, reported Reuters.

“This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds,” said Cohen speaking outside a Manhattan courthouse, according to the report.

Cohen reportedly testified for nearly 3 hours, according to his attorney Lanny Davis, who said the former Trump lawyer would be back to answer more questions on Wednesday afternoon.

Why It Matters: The inquiry against Trump involves the payment of $130,000 in 2016 by Cohen to Daniels, who was reportedly acting as the former president’s fixer.

New York prosecutors have invited Trump to testify in front of a grand jury, an indication that the latter could face criminal charges, according to a prior report.

Trump has pointed to Cohen’s criminal history, which could make it reportedly difficult to secure a criminal conviction against the former president.

In February, Cohen, who has fallen out with Trump, made the prediction that the former U.S. leader would face “repercussions for the first time in almost his entire life” in another civil case under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

