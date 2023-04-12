The district attorney for Manhattan, who is handling former President Donald Trump's hush-money payment case, has sued a Republican lawmaker probing Alvin Bragg’s investigation on the case.

What Happened: Bragg accused the House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" his office's case against Trump after the New York district attorney indicted the ex-president on 34 felony charges of falsifying business documents, reported CNN.

"Congress lacks any valid legislative purpose to engage in a free-ranging campaign of harassment in retaliation for the District Attorney's investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump under the laws of New York," the lawsuit said.

Congress lacks constitutional authority "to oversee, let alone disrupt, ongoing state law criminal matters," it said.

Why It Matters: The Republican lawmaker, Jordan, is a staunch Trump ally and has recently sent many letters and subpoenas to people involved in the case against the ex-president.

Trump became the first president in American history to face criminal charges in a New York City hush-money case.

Jordan had requested testimony in one of his subpoenas to Mark Pomerantz, a prosecutor in the Trump investigation earlier. Pomerantz disagreed with Bragg over how the investigation should proceed, which he spoke about publicly after leaving the office last year.

Meanwhile, Bragg's office has repeatedly dismissed Republican claims that its prosecution of Trump is politically motivated and has dubbed them "unfounded." The district attorney has also accused the Trump supporters of an "unlawful incursion" into his jurisdiction.

