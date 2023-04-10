Amazon's Whole Foods Market Plans Off-Site Kitchens: Report

- Supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc AMZN, reportedly plans to construct commercial kitchens.
- Operation of self-owned kitchens will likely help Whole Foods with better quality control in its prepared-foods business, the WSJ reported.
- It is to be noted that Whole Foods Market outsourced its food production to cut costs.
- Whole Foods Market has bakehouses in Colorado and Florida. It is also planning to buy existing kitchens, the report added.
- Apart from region-specific items, Whole Foods has a team to prepare ready-to-eat and prepackaged meals.
- With an idea to expand its prepared-foods business, the company has launched catering services, expanded its bakeries' cake lineups, and selling meals online.
- Before being acquired by Amazon, Whole Foods closed three commercial kitchens in an effort to ramp up efficiency in its operations.
- Price Action: AMZN shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $101.48 in premarket on the last check Monday.
