Amazon's Whole Foods Market Plans Off-Site Kitchens: Report

Supermarket chain Whole Foods Market , a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc AMZN , reportedly plans to construct commercial kitchens.

It is to be noted that Whole Foods Market outsourced its food production to cut costs.

Whole Foods Market has bakehouses in Colorado and Florida. It is also planning to buy existing kitchens, the report added.

Apart from region-specific items, Whole Foods has a team to prepare ready-to-eat and prepackaged meals.

With an idea to expand its prepared-foods business, the company has launched catering services, expanded its bakeries' cake lineups, and selling meals online.

Before being acquired by Amazon, Whole Foods closed three commercial kitchens in an effort to ramp up efficiency in its operations.

Price Action: AMZN shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $101.48 in premarket on the last check Monday.

