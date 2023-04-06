Tesla Model Y Leads The Charge In UK Amid EV Popularity Surge

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Model Y was the bestseller in the United Kingdom last month when electric vehicles saw a major popularity surge, as per industry data.

What Happened: As per data for new car registrations in the UK released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the Model Y was the bestseller in March, followed by Nissan Motor Co Ltd‘s NSANY Juke.

Over 287,800 car registrations were made in March this year, an 18.2% jump year-on-year, owing to easing supply chain challenges. The first quarter of 2023 saw the most numbers of cars join the road since 2019, SMMT said in a statement.

Petrol cars remain the most popular choice. Last month, 119,278 new petrol cars were registered, up by 16.5% from a year earlier. On the other hand, diesel cars saw a decline in popularity, with new registrations falling by 19.9% year-on-year.

See Also: Best Auto Manufacturer Stock

Hybrid electric vehicles saw a 34.3% jump in registrations, with 37,252 cars registered in March this year, while battery electric vehicle registrations rose by 18.6% to 46,626, making it the biggest month ever for the category.

German automaker Volkswagen AG VWAGY topped the number of registrations with 21,747 new registrations, a 48.75% increase year-on-year, followed by Ford Motor Co F which saw a 14.47% increase in new car registrations to 20,415.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps From Analysts Following Q1 Production Data