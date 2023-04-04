A judge on Monday prohibited news organizations from televising the arraignment of ex-President Donald Trump in a state court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

What Happened: New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected a request by several media organizations for permission to broadcast the proceedings, as Trump became the first former U.S. president to be criminally charged.

However, five still photographers will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins, reported CNN.

The arraignment of Trump, similar to the majority of arraignments held in the Manhattan courthouse, is an open event. However, news cameras are generally not permitted to record or broadcast the proceedings taking place in the courtroom.

"That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump's arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention," Merchan said.

"The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous," he added.

Meanwhile, the judge overseeing the ex-President’s case is confronted with a challenging and politically sensitive initial ruling — whether or not to implement a gag order on Trump and other individuals involved in the case, reported The Hill.

A potential gag order could restrict Trump’s discussion of the case during his campaign messaging after the former U.S. president, in a series of posts on Truth Social, warned of "death and destruction" if he were charged.

On Sunday, he also called Merchan a "Trump Hating Judge" and has repeatedly smeared District Attorney Alvin Bragg for weeks.

