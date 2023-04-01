Trump's Niece Says He Is "Having a Tough Time Grappling" With Indictment News: He 'May Not Actually Believe It'

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, is sharing her thoughts on her uncle’s indictment.

On Thursday, Mary Trump took to Twitter to welcome the latest development and later spoke to MSNBC about the public's and her uncle's reactions to the indictment.

What Happened: “It’s been a long time coming, but after everything Donald has put this country through, WE HAVE PREVAILED,” Mary Trump said on Twitter, referring to her uncle’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.

“For the victims of Donald, this is finally some measure of justice,” she added.

A podcaster and a psychologist, Mary Trump noted that her uncle has earned the dubious distinction of being the first former president to be indicted, adding to his other distinctions as the first in the Oval Office to be impeached twice, the first man in the Oval office to incite an insurrection, and the first to lose the popular vote twice.

People Feel Vindicated: In an interview with MSNBC on Friday, Mary Trump said it’s fair that there are mixed feelings about Trump's indictment. “It’s a dark day. This is historic. Nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said.

At the same time, it isn’t good for the country to have somebody at Donald Trump’s level continue to get away, she added. “I think it's absolutely understandable that some people would be feeling vindicated and, quite honestly, celebratory.”

When asked how her uncle is feeling about the indictment right now, the psychologist said that her uncle probably never believed in his wildest nightmares that such a day would come.

“And he's never faced real accountability for any of it,” she said, referencing the former president's racist rental practices in the 70s and 80s, his business dealings in Atlantic City, the insurrection on January 6, among other things.

“He is having a very tough time grappling with any of this, and he may not actually believe it unless and until he's getting his mug shot and his fingerprints taken,” Mary Trump said.

