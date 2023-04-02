Trump To Reportedly Surrender Tuesday: Barricades Spring Up Outside Tower, Roads To Court Closed

Barricades have reportedly been erected around the Trump Tower and roads blocked near the Manhattan Criminal Court as New York prepares for the surrender of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Trump is expected to spend Monday night at Trump Tower before heading over to the court on Tuesday morning, reported Reuters, citing an adviser of the former U.S. president.

The New York Police Department reportedly said there were no believable threats to the city, at the time of writing.

“(The) department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights,” said the NYPD, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Courtrooms on higher floors will be closed at 1 p.m. before Trump’s expected arrival at 2:15 p.m. EDT for his arraignment on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Trump slammed the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case as a “Witch Hunt” last month.

The former president was indicted last week by a New York grand jury in the case, which involves the payment of $130,000 to the adult film star for her silence about an alleged affair.

House Republicans cried foul over the criminal indictment, the first ever for a president of the U.S., soon after.

