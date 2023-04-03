Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim offered to negotiate with China over the disputed South China Sea.

What Happened: Malaysian state news agency Bernama on Monday cited Anwar saying, "China is also staking claim over the area. I said as a small country that needs oil and gas resources, we have to continue, but if the condition is that there must be negotiations, then we are ready to negotiate," reported Reuters.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which is used for around $3 trillion worth of trade that happens every year on ships. At the same time, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also say they have some parts of the disputed waterway, which overlaps with China’s claims.

Anwar said he discussed the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in China last week as Malaysia is currently doing energy exploration projects in the same region.

The state media didn't clarify which dispute or which area of the South China Sea the prime minister was referring to.

China claims that it owns around 90% of the South China Sea, which is marked by a “nine-dash line” on its maps. However, in 2016, an international arbitration ruling declared it invalid. However, Beijing strongly criticized the ruling and continues to reject it.

Previous attempts by other countries in Southeast Asia to negotiate with China or to work together on energy-related activities in the region have yet to be successful.

