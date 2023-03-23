China, on Thursday, said its military monitored and drove away a U.S. destroyer that had illegally entered its territorial waters.

What Happened: China’s Southern Theatre Command spokesman said the U.S. guided-missile destroyer Milius illegally intruded into its waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, reported Reuters.

Chinese military, accusing the U.S. of undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway, said the destroyer intruded on the territory without the government’s approval.

“The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea,” said spokesman Tian Junli.

This came a day after the U.S. got four new military bases under a defense agreement with the Philippines. The bases would be located in various parts of the Philippines, including in a province facing the South China Sea.

The move also angered China, which already has sour relations with Washington. Chinese foreign ministry reiterated that the U.S. side was increasing tensions by strengthening its military deployments in the region, adding countries should be “vigilant” and avoid being used by Washington.

“We generally believe that defense cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability and should not be aimed at third parties or harm the interests of third parties,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told the media.

