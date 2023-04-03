Epic Games founder supports Elon Musk’s decision to make the blue check on Twitter accessible to the masses at $8 while the White House and several others decline to pay for it.

What Happened: On Monday, Tim Sweeney shared his views about Musk’s highly controversial Twitter Blue verification subscription that comes with several features, including a verification mark.

Sweeney shared a tweet from 2020 in which he called out Twitter’s traditional way of verifying accounts on the platform and said, “Twitter only verifying elites and friends of Twitter employees was wrong.”

He further praised Musk’s decision to democratize verification for $8 and “treat everyone the same.”

When a user said the problem with the new paid verification system is that it “deboosted millions of voices” that can’t pay the $8 monthly fee, Sweeney said, “Twitter was always boosting elites. Now they’re boosting all verifieds.”

Derek Smart also jumped in the conversation and said verified blue was about ensuring that an account holder is genuine, but now it’s all about making money.

Why It’s Important: The White House will not pay Twitter to have its staff’s official profiles to be verified, reported Axios.

The New York Times spokesperson also said that the platform wouldn’t pay a monthly fee to get paid check mark on the site after losing the Twitter badge, reported Reuters.

LeBron James, the highest-paid NBA player of all time, also took to Twitter to say that he won’t pay Musk for the verified mark.

