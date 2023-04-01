Mark Cuban Asks Elon Musk Why He's Losing Followers Despite Paying For Twitter Blue

Twitter has begun winding down its legacy blue tick verified program.

Users can now only keep their blue checkmarks by signing up for Twitter's paid subscription program and paying $8 monthly.

Company CEO Elon Musk's plan to remove the blue check marks, however, is backfiring. According to a CNN report, several media organizations, including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post, say they have no plans to shell out money for Twitter Blue.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban has also raised his concern about Twitter Blue with Musk.

In a tweet on Friday, Cuban asked Elon Musk why he was losing hundreds of Twitter followers daily despite paying for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Musk has said that non-Blue subscribers will not be "eligible to be in 'For You' recommendations" starting April 15, and only verified accounts that pay Twitter $8 per month can participate in polls on the platform.

Last week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her dismay over Musk's plan to remove the legacy blue checkmarks that help verify Twitter users.

In November 2022, Musk announced that Twitter Blue would be available to all but with a price tag.

At the time, he tweeted, "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

However, the service was soon paused after the platform was flooded with verified trolls. The platform relaunched the service in December.

Image: Shutterstock