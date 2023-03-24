Starting April 1, Elon Musk’s Twitter will remove the traditional blue checkmarks from user accounts as it gradually phases out its long-standing verification program, Twitter Blue.

What Happened: Musk-owned microblogging site has expanded its subscription program Twitter Blue to worldwide users. Twitter will also begin “winding down” its legacy verified program and “legacy verified checkmarks.”

To keep the blue checkmarks, users must sign up for Twitter’s paid subscription model by paying $8 monthly through the web and $11 monthly through Apple Inc. AAPL iOS.

Soon after Twitter announced the winding down deadline, several users took to the platform to share their reactions:

Why It’s Important: Being verified on Twitter traditionally came with prestige as it enabled other users and followers to know that the account is legitimate.

On Nov. 1, last year, Musk first announced that Twitter Blue would be available to all, but with a price tag.

At the time, he tweeted, “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

However, the service was soon paused after the platform was flooded with verified trolls who didn’t spare Twitter CEO himself. The platform relaunched the service in December.

