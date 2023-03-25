Elon Musk Sends Stern Email To Twitter Employees At Unusual Time: 'Office Is Not Optional'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk chose an odd time to email employees last week about the social media company's remote-working policy.

"Office is not optional," the billionaire entrepreneur wrote in an email to the staff that was sent at 2:30 am on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor at Platformer.

Per Schiffer's tweet, Musk wrote in his memo that the company's headquarters in San Francisco "was half empty yesterday."

Last November, Musk banned remote work at Twitter in his first email to the staff after buying the company.

He explained that the social media platform required "intense work" in the office in order to turn around its fortunes and that employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week.

Even at Tesla Inc TSLA, Musk asked staff to return to the office or else they would be fired.

In a tweet last year, Musk said that working from home during the pandemic had "tricked" people into thinking they didn't need to work hard.

In November, Twitter laid off thousands of workers in departments across the company, a move Musk attempted to justify. This past January, the company laid off employees who were responsible for global content moderation.

Reports previously noted that the social media platform had shed about 80% of its employees since Musk's takeover and that the headcount hovered at around 1,300 employees earlier this year. Musk later dispelled those figures and said that Twitter had about 2,300 active employees.

The company posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter, which ended on June 30, 2022, compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period the prior year.

Photo: Shutterstock