It appears tech website CNET might not be the only platform experimenting with OpenAI's chatGPT and its incredible skills in writing articles.

What Happened: OpenAI's chatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that has taken the world by storm and attracted a $10 billion investment from Microsoft Corporation MSFT, seems to have impressed Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales too, although he has some problems with the way it works, reported Evening Standard.

See Also: Pro-Putin Content May Be Infiltrating Wikipedia Due To Malicious Editors, Researchers Find

Already experts and netizens alike are marveling at chatGPT's ability to write decent pieces, be it poetry or an article, but they also agree that there are some significant risks associated with it.

Wales said the Wikipedia community is cautious about the existing AI models but also intrigued.

"I think we're still a way away from: ‘ChatGPT, please write a Wikipedia entry about the empire state building', but I don't know how far away we are from that, certainly closer than I would have thought two years ago," he said.

He also shared concerns about chatGPT's "hallucinating" tendencies.

"It has a tendency to just make stuff up out of thin air, which is just really bad for Wikipedia — that's just not OK."

Although achieving full AI authorship is not feasible in the short term, there are ongoing discussions at Wikipedia regarding the potential use of AI technology to enhance the encyclopedia in the coming months, the report noted.

Why It's Important: OpenAI released chatGPT for testing last year. Since then, people have been either awed or terrified by this technology. Debates about AI being the future and posing a threat to the human workforce have also escalated.

At the same time, tech icons like Bill Gates believe that the chatGPT invention is as big as the internet.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Wikipedia Finally Gets A Makeover After 10 Years — But Blink, And You Will Miss It