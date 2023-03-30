Did Google Train Bard With ChatGPT Data? Here's What We Know

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL has reportedly refuted allegations regarding the company training its chatbot, Bard, using data from OpenAI’s chatGPT — the technology powering Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Bing Chat.

What Happened: Google has denied the allegations about the company training Bard with the help of data from OpenAI’s chatGPT, collected from a website called ShareGPT.

“Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” the company spokesperson Chris Pappas told The Verge.

The allegations were previously reported by The Information, which also stated that a former Google AI researcher opposed using this data.

According to the report, Jacob Devlin, an AI engineer at Google, left the company and joined OpenAI after attempting to caution CEO Sundar Pichai and other senior executives that Bard was using data from chatGPT.

Devlin warned the tech giant that doing so could violate OpenAI’s terms of service and result in the answers looking too similar.

The company stopped using the data after his warning, the report noted, citing a source.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: Google showcased Bard and its ability to provide text summaries of search results in response to questions during a launch event in February.

However, during a demonstration, Bard provided an incorrect answer, leading to public backlash and sparking a debate about the accuracy of the chatbot.

It was reported a week later that Google asked employees to play personal tutor to its chatbot, saying it “learns best by example.”

Last week, Google opened access to Bard — but the AI-powered bot couldn’t impress netizens and tech experts and was largely positioned below Bing Chat.

