After taking multiple shots at Microsoft Corporation MSFT and its co-founder Bill Gates, Elon Musk is now “sad” because Bing is finally becoming relevant.

What Happened: On Thursday, Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, said that Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, is finally “becoming relevant after 13 years of being completely pointless” on the back of a $10 billion investment “in a company intended to be a non-profit.”

Markus was referring to Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI which started in 2019 and added $10 billion to the tally earlier this year.

Musk responded to his tweet and said that this entire affair makes him sad.

Naturally, netizens were quick to react to this exchange; some also used OpenAI’s GPT-4 to create a “funny” tweet.

GPT-4 compared Bing with a fictional character who appears in Walt Disney Productions, saying, “Goes to show that with the right funding, even the most irrelevant search can have a Cinderella moment.”

Another user asked Bing Chat, powered by the same OpenAI technology that works behind chatGPT, about the same and received a humble yet diplomatic response.

Why It’s Important: Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, previously accused Microsoft of gaining “exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase.”

Musk also said Gates’ understanding of AI is limited.

Google Search and Bing have long been at loggerheads. In September last year, Google’s company lawyer told the EU that the tech giant is so successful that it’s the most searched-for term on Bing.

Google also topped the list of top 100 Bing searches globally, followed by YouTube and Facebook.

