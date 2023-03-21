Bard Vs. ChatGPT Vs. Bing: The Battle Of The AI Chatbots Heats Up

Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google on Tuesday announced open access to “Bard,” its latest attempt to compete with OpenAI's popular chatbot, ChatGPT.

Bard is a generative artificial intelligence experiment that enables users to collaborate with an AI system. The chatbot is powered by a smaller, optimized version of Google's large language model, LaMDA, and is designed to help users boost their productivity, accelerate their ideas and fuel their curiosity.

Unlike ChatGPT, which has gained popularity by replacing search engines — namely Google — Google is positioning Bard as a complement to its search engine.

Google is inviting users to try out the chatbot and provide feedback to improve its capabilities. The chatbot is grounded in Google's understanding of quality information, but the company acknowledges that large language models are not without their faults.

Bard is prone to making up facts and can propagate biases and stereotypes found within the internet data on which it was trained, Google said. While the company has built in guardrails to limit interactions, the tool is still likely to offer incorrect or misleading information.

Bard's launch is a clear attempt by Google to compete with ChatGPT and other generative AI products, like Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT new Bing chatbot.

Yet Bard may have a long way to go to match the capabilities of its rivals. Google is cautioning users to be aware of the limitations of the technology.

Still, the launch of Bard shows the race to incorporate generative AI into products is well underway, and companies are eager to show leadership in the field.

