Elon Musk Gives Bill Gates An 'F' In Understanding Of AI

The feud between Elon Musk and Bill Gates seems to have intensified as the former insults the latter’s proficiency in artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Responding to a Twitter user who said, “it’s big when someone like Gates is so bullish on AI,” Musk said that he recalls initial meetings with Gates and the Microsoft co-founded had a limited understanding of AI, which still persists.

Why It’s Important: Gates has been getting massive attention for his opinions about AI. The tech icon compared the innovation of OpenAI’s chatGPT with the invention of the internet.

He also wrote a blog on Gates Notes titled “The Age of AI has begun,” in which he weighed on AI’s revolutionary potential but acknowledged its ability to make factual mistakes.

Gates was also the first person to see GPT-4 outside of OpenAI and hosted the company co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and others for dinner last year.

In contrast, Musk has been calling out chatGPT parent over its Microsoft Corporation MSFT ties. He previously stated that Microsoft gained exclusive access to the entire OpenAI codebase on the back of its investment.

It was reported that Musk wanted to take over the company and run it himself but was turned down.

Musk is reportedly planning to build a chatGPT rival but is also losing sleep over AI.

