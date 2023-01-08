Elon Musk Reacts As Tweet Says Satya Nadella Plotting To Beat Google, 'Create Best Search Engine'

ChatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — has become the talk of Twitter town since it opened for testing last week. Now, users are having a field day by pitting Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Bing against Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google.

What Happened: A Twitter user said that Satya Nadella is planning to integrate ChatGPT with Bing to take over the best search engine crown from Google — and Elon Musk’s reaction was an interesting one.

ChatGPT, which stands for "generative pre-trained transformer," is an advanced AI chatbot built by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based AI company.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, called chatGPT an "incredibly ridiculously cool and potentially powerful" technology.

Why It's Important: Google and Bing have long been at loggerheads for a while. In July 2021, it was reported that Google served a subpoena to Microsoft, seeking documents regarding the Bing search engine and its Internet Explorer and Edge.

In September last year, Google's company lawyer told the EU that the tech giant is so successful that it's the most searched-for term on Bing, reported Bloomberg.

Google also topped the list of top 100 Bing searches globally, followed by YouTube and Facebook, according to Ahrefs. This result fueled the Google vs. Bing fire and gave rise to a massive barrage of memes on the Internet.

