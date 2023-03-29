T-Mobile Users From Now On Can Avail Alexa Calls - Amazon Broadens Reach Beyond AT&T, Verizon

- On March 28, Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN disclosed that T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS customers can now link their mobile number to Alexa to make and receive hands-free calls over Wi-Fi on an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 15.
- This comes years after Amazon partnered with AT&T Inc T and Verizon Communications Inc VZ for a similar feature.
- This Alexa skill is perfect for customers when their phone is out of reach, or their hands are dirty while cooking in the kitchen, and it ensures that the user is always reachable.
- The users can integrate their mobile number with Alexa across all three major network carriers in the U.S.: T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.
- In 2022, Amazon had weighed paring unprofitable businesses like Alexa.
- Subsequently, Amazon Devices chief Dave Limp cited continued big bets on Alexa, Zoox self-driving taxis, and Kuiper internet satellites despite job cuts.
- He said job cuts in Limp's division affected well under 2,000 people, spread about evenly between groups working on the Alexa voice assistant and other teams.
- When Amazon initiated its landmark layoffs, the Devices and Services group responsible for the Alexa voice-activated assistant, Echo smart speakers, Fire streaming devices, and home robots was the hardest hit.
- The group still employed tens of thousands of people, Limp said, with about 10,000 working specifically on Alexa-related projects.
- Price Action: TMUS shares traded higher by 0.64% at $143.71 on the last check Wednesday.
