ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Amazon Devices Chief Shows Optimism For Unprofitable Alexa's Fate Despite Downsizing

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 1:14 PM | 2 min read
Amazon Devices Chief Shows Optimism For Unprofitable Alexa's Fate Despite Downsizing
  • Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN devices chief expressed commitment to building the Alexa ecosystem despite job cuts.
  • When Amazon initiated its landmark layoffs, the Devices and Services group responsible for the Alexa voice-activated assistant, Echo smart speakers, Fire streaming devices, and home robots was the hardest hit, Bloomberg reports.
  • Senior Vice President Dave Limp, in an interview, cited continued big bets on Alexa, Zoox self-driving taxis, and Kuiper internet satellites as evidence supporting CEO Andy Jassy's willingness to invest billions on projects that might not pay off for years. 
  • Jassy reportedly inspected and spent time with the aforesaid big bets.
  • Job cuts in Limp's division affected well under 2,000 people, he said, spread about evenly between groups working on the Alexa voice assistant and other teams
  • The group still employed tens of thousands of people, Limp said, with about 10,000 working specifically on Alexa-related projects.
  • Amazon also wound down teams working on Alexa-related telehealth services, original games, and unreleased projects. 
  • Amazon expanded the Alexa team rapidly to fulfill founder Jeff Bezos's desire to re-create the Star Trek talking computer and get there faster than Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Apple Inc AAPL.
  • Limp insisted that engagement with Alexa grew and with an all-time high software engagement. But he admitted that the devices group is still not profitable.
  • Becoming profitable will require persuading customers who use the hardware to pay for such services as online shopping, music, or audiobooks, Limp said. 
  • "I think the momentum of monetization of Alexa is on the right track," he said.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.56% at $91.97 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia