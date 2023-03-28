Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hess And 1 Of World's Biggest Bank: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said she is sticking with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN.

SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $834 to $976.

In fact, Benzinga data shows that REGN has a consensus Outperform rating from analysts.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said with oil back above the $71-per-barrel level, Hess Corporation HES is the "company that I think you can own to play a recovery rally in oil."

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained Hess with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $130 to $139.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Bank of America Corporation BAC as his final trade.

Bank of America shares gained on Monday after First Citizens BancShares Inc announced it will purchase all loans and certain other assets of the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Price Action: Bank of America shares rose 5% to close at $28.49, while Hess rose 3.6% to $126.86 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares added 0.1% to settle at $820.41 during the session.

Check This Out: Investor Fear Increases Amid Recent Bank Concerns