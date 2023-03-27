An Australian traveler shared a shocking discovery of finding an unknown Apple Inc. AAPL AirTag and warned other travelers to beware.

What Happened: Emily Sinclair was traveling to Bali with her partner, Jane, when they heard a “strange noise” coming from one of their bags, reported 7News.

Upon checking, they found an AirTag and “took the battery out straight away and dismantled it.” At this point, the duo had already been in Bali for a couple of days.

According to Sinclair, the device was “made in Indonesia” and was put in her partner’s bag at the “airport on arrival.”

“It gave us quite a fright!” Sinclair said.

The incident frightened them enough to change plans and move to a more populated area instead of the little village called Amed, where they were staying, the report noted.

The duo eventually cut their trip short.

Why It’s Important: The smart tag was originally designed to help passengers locate their luggage or lost items like wallets. However, there have been instances where people have used AirTags beyond their intended purpose.

For example, an army wife once used AirTag to track an errant mover, while a car owner managed to track his stolen vehicle with the help of this device.

It is pertinent to note that last year, it was reported that AirTags were being widely used for harassment and stalking purposes. Apple acknowledged such concerns and informed users about new software updates that address such issues, including tracking people without consent.

