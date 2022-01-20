Mover Wanted To Spend Time With Girlfriend Instead Of Making A Delivery — Army Wife Armed With Apple's AirTags Had A Different Idea

An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) AirTag came in handy for an army spouse who used it to track her household items during a permanent change of station move.

What Happened: Valerie McNulty attached the tracking device to a box of her son’s toys prior to the move from Fort Carson, Colorado to Fort Drum, New York after hearing “horror stories” about station moves, according to a Military Times report.

“With those stories in mind, and having read about people putting AirTags with some of their HHG [household goods], I decided it would be worth testing the theory,” said McNulty.

When the delivery date of her household goods came and passed on Jan. 7, McNulty reached out to the movers and learned that the items were to be delivered the next day.

On checking AirTag information, McNulty was able to confirm her family’s items were just four hours away in Elizabeth, New Jersey, as per Military Times.

McNulty was in for a rude shock when the delivery driver reportedly called her and told her that he had just picked up the shipment in Colorado and the next-day delivery was impossible. On confronting the driver, he just hung up on her, reported Military Times.

McNulty then informed the driver that she knew he was only four hours away from us and also notified the moving company of the situation, as per the report.

As it turned out, the company was unaware of their driver’s location and McNulty had more information than they did.

The driver called McNulty to admit that he was at his girlfriend’s house. “I didn’t know you could track me, I’m going to go see my lady. I can still have your HHG to you by tomorrow, but I will have to hustle,” the driver said.

McNulty suggested the driver does as he suggested and continued to track the household items until their arrival, Military Times reported.

“So friends.. buy the AirTag and hide them in a safe place. You won’t regret it,” said McNulty in a Facebook post which was shared 4,500 times.

In October, an AirTags user found his lost car even after the alleged thief found the tracker and tossed it away. The user advised others to hide the tracker better.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 2.1% lower at $166.23 in the regular session.

