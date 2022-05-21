Worried An Apple AirTag Is Secretly Tracking You? Here's What You Can Do

If you think you are being accompanied by an unknown AirTag — the tracking device made by Apple Inc AAPL — here’s what you can do:

iPhone Users: If using an iPhone, you should turn on your location services (found in 'Settings'), Bluetooth and tracking notifications (found in the “Find My” app).

After this, if you receive a notification that reads, “AirTag Found Moving With You," open the “Find My” application where a map with red dashes will be displayed. This indicates the rough location of the unknown AirTag detected around you.

Users have the option to play a sound to locate the AirTag or alternatively, they can pause notifications if the tracking device is known to them.

Apple gives users the option to disable tracking on unknown AirTags and also see if they have been tracked by the owner of the AirTag.

On Android: Apple has a “Tracker Detect” application that Android users can download from the Google Play Store.

The app looks for AirTags and compatible devices from other companies. The App can be used to play a sound on an unknown AirTag provided it has been near you for at least 10 minutes.

The Tim Cook-led company recommends removing batteries from trackers to disable tracking. Users of the App can look up the serial number of an AirTag using the app and access a website for more information.

Beware False Alarms: It was reported recently that some AirTags users are getting false alerts about being tracked. According to the Wall Street Journal, these alerts can be identified because they feature straight red lines radiating out of the user’s location on the map.

