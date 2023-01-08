Musk Cuts More Twitter Staff Overseeing Global Content Moderation: Report

Elon Musk-led Twitter has reportedly laid off employees responsible for global content moderation and those in the hate speech and harassment units.

Close to a dozen cuts were made Friday night, affecting employees in Twitter's Dublin and Singapore offices, reports Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

Employees handling the social network's misinformation policy, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated.

Those laid off at Twitter include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, a relatively recent hire as head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter's senior director of revenue policy, Bloomberg reported.

"It made more sense to consolidate teams under one leader (instead of two), for example," Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, told Bloomberg.

She said that Twitter did eliminate roles in areas of the company that didn't get enough "volume" to justify continued support. However, she said that Twitter had increased staffing in its appeals department.

"We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily," Reuters quoted Irwin as saying.

Last year, in November, the social media company reportedly fired nearly 4,400 of its almost 5,500 contract employees.

The company explained the culling of contractors as a part of a "reprioritization and savings exercise."

Tesla CEO Musk has defended firing almost half of Twitter's workforce — nearly 3,700 workers — since he took over.

Musk said there was no choice when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Twitter posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period the prior year.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and is under pressure to cut costs after making a deal in which he overpaid, according to some analysts.

