Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced last week that the platform was discontinuing free access to its API starting Feb. 9. Musk has, however, made some changes to this new policy now.

What Happened: A Twitter user told Musk that the new policy requiring developers to sign up for a "paid basic tier" to access Twitter's API will kill an account that goes by the name PepitoTheCat and posts "quality content with great engagement.

See Also: Elon Musk Dubs Twitter' PvP Of Social Media'

In response to the tweet, Musk said Twitter would enable a "light, write-only" free API for bots that post excellent and engaging content.

Why It's Important: Previously, while announcing the "paid basic tier" for Twitter API, Musk said that free API is being "abused badly" by bot scammers and opinion manipulators. He said that just $100 per month for API access with identity verification "will clean things up greatly."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Musk's decision was linked to his plans to seek more avenues to monetize the microblogging site. Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has been struggling to keep the service alive.

The Twitter CEO is paying an additional $1.5 billion yearly interest to keep the microblogging site functioning, reported TechCrunch.

Read Next: Elon Musk Could Have A New Way To Increase Twitter's Revenue: What It Is And How It Could Jazz Up Your Social Media Presence