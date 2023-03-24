The Pentagon is mulling sending outdated A-10 attack planes to the Middle East in exchange for newer combat aircraft, as focus shift to China.

What Happened: The U.S. aims to relocate more advanced fighters to Europe and the Pacific to prevent potential threats from China and Russia, officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The report added that the scheduled deployment of the A-10s in April is part of a larger plan that also involves maintaining smaller ground and naval forces in the Middle East region.

With the emergence of competition from Beijing and Moscow, Washington is shifting its focus towards this new era of “Great Power” rivalry from the Middle East. The Pentagon reportedly suggested deploying the A-10s as there are not enough fighter aircraft to fulfill Washington’s objective as Joe Biden administration’s eyes take on Xi Jinping‘s growing influence in Asia-Pacific and Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

As per the new plan, a squadron consisting of A-10s and two squadrons of F-15Es and F-16s will be stationed in the region. The report added that a squadron deployed in the region comprises around 12 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Thursday urged Congress to approve $842 billion in the defense budget to prepare for any potential conflict with China. “This is a strategy-driven budget — and one driven by the seriousness of our strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

