Xi Jinping's Minister, who was promoted to power two months ago, held his first annual press conference as Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China.

What Happened: Qin Gang, during the meeting with the media, warned the U.S. of catastrophic consequences if it continues "on the wrong path."

If the US does not "hit the brakes, and continues on the wrong path, there will surely be conflict and confrontation," Gang said, according to The South China Morning Post.

"Who will bear the catastrophic consequences?”

"Containment and suppression will not make American great and will not stop the rejuvenation of China."

The Chinese Minister also reiterated that the passage of a balloon over U.S. territory earlier this year was an "unexpected incident." He also slammed the U.S. for overreacting, abusing the force and dramatizing the incident.

Gang, who previously served as the Chinese Ambassador to the U.S., said the Americans he has met are just like the Chinese "friendly, kind and sincere," distinguishing them from US politicians.

The foreign minister questioned the U.S. stand on the Russia-Ukraine war while comparing it to Taiwan. Gang said Washington needs to explain its plan for "the destruction of Taiwan."

He added the U.S. should not talk about sovereignty and territorial integrity over Ukraine if it does not respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan.

