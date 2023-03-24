Lucid Air Turns Up Apple Compatibility With Wireless CarPlay

Lucid Group Inc LCID announced that Apple Inc‘s AAPL wireless CarPlay software is standard on all Lucid Air EVs.

What Happened: “Apple CarPlay is standard on every Lucid Air,” Lucid Motors tweeted with an adjoining teaser video. The luxury sedan is now compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and countless other apps.

“Say hello to the smarter and safer way to use your iPhone in the Lucid Air. Get directions, make phone calls, respond to text messages, enjoy your favorite music, and more — all on the Glass Cockpit display,” Lucid said on its website.

The software update will roll out in the next week, reported Electrek.

Why Is It Important: Apple at its 2022 Annual Worldwide Developer Conference said that it was making key changes to its CarPlay software. The tech giant's software is licensed to automakers.

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA, however, has shown reluctance to adopt Apple technology for its electric vehicles in the past.

