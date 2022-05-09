 Skip to main content

Tesla Refuses To Integrate Apple's CarPlay — You Can Do It Anyway

adrian.zmudzinski@protonmail.com  
 
May 09, 2022 10:47am   Comments
Tesla Refuses To Integrate Apple's CarPlay — You Can Do It Anyway

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) CarPlay car integration standard has seen no official support from Elon Musk's car manufacturer Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) despite it being a widely requested feature. Now, the community is taking the matter into its own hands and has decided to craft its own solution.

What Happened: Tesla owners finally get to use Apple's CarPlay, but only if they are ready to get their hands dirty by using a workaround, according to a Monday MacRumors report.

Polish developer Michał Gapiński showed that he was able to bring CarPlay to Tesla cars through his workaround using the car's web browser earlier this year. Now, after six months of work, he was finally able to share his work with the community and release the first public alpha version of "Tesla Android" on Github for everyone to download and try. 

The solution uses a cheap computer development platform Raspberry Pi with a mobile network modem and a wireless internet access point running an Android-based system, micro-HDMI to HDMI cable, and an Ethernet cable. As shown in his YouTube video, the car connects to the device's network and displays the CarPlay interface on its screen inside the web browser — including applications such as Maps and Apple Music. The solution works while driving and can even be controlled with the media buttons present on the car's steering wheel.

