Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming smartphone lineup, iPhone 15 series, has already created a buzz in the market. Now, an Apple analyst says that the proximity sensor in iPhone 15 will get a location shuffle.

What Happened: Ming Chi Kuo, a notable analyst at TF International, took to Twitter on Friday to share findings about a new update.

Kuo confirmed a previous leak about all iPhone 15 models adopting the Dynamic Island feature, along with some additional information about the “placement of the proximity sensor.”

He said, “In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the dynamic island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area.”

Why It’s Important: Previously, in iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple moved the proximity sensor under the display and below the main cameras. It was earlier part of the sensor family within the Face ID notch. This move made the required cutout size smaller, allowing iPhone 14 Pro model’s new Dynamic Island notification/activities alert system, reported Tom’s Guide.

iPhone 15 lineup is expected to release in September later this year. The device is rumored to feature A17 Bionic Chipset, HD Photography capabilities, switch to solid-state buttons from physical ones and have an expensive price tag.

