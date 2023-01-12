Apple Inc.'s AAPL 2023 high-end iPhone 15 series may switch to solid-state buttons from physical ones, and Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS could be at the center of this change.

What Happened: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, has reiterated his statement about Apple moving to solid-state buttons with iPhone 15 series. He said mentioned about it once in October.

In a new tweet, he said that "Cirrus Logic" will be "the primary winner" behind this move.

Kuo said that Cirrus Logic will be Apple's "exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine's controller IC for solid-state buttons" and could benefit substantially from this new design.

He further doubled down on his previous statement about premium Android smartphone manufacturers following suit, saying, "If users respond well to this new design, I think it may be adopted in other high-end models of product lines in the future."

Why It's Important: In October, Kuo cited his latest survey saying the volume and power of two high-end iPhone 15 models could adopt a solid-state button design — somewhat similar to the home button of iPhone SE 2.

He said the new design could essentially replace the physical/mechanical button design.

