Coinbase Global, Chewy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 8.4% to $70.70 in pre-market trading after the company received a Wells Notice from the SEC alleging violations of federal securities laws in regards to the company's spot market and staking service.

shares declined 6.6% to $35.26 in pre-market trading. Chewy reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. However, the company's active customers came in at 20.4 million, down 1.2% from a year ago. Jumia Technologies AG JMIA shares dropped 3.5% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Jumia Technologies reportedly reached an agreement to sell French retailer Leroy Merlin's products in West Africa.

Manchester United plc MANU fell 3.2% to $24.80 in pre-market trading. Manchester United shares gained more than 6% on Wednesday following a report suggesting bids for the company have intensified ahead of the deadline to submit improved offers.

