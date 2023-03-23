Coinbase Global, Chewy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dipped 8.4% to $70.70 in pre-market trading after the company received a Wells Notice from the SEC alleging violations of federal securities laws in regards to the company's spot market and staking service.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY shares declined 6.6% to $35.26 in pre-market trading. Chewy reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. However, the company's active customers came in at 20.4 million, down 1.2% from a year ago.
- Jumia Technologies AG JMIA shares dropped 3.5% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Jumia Technologies reportedly reached an agreement to sell French retailer Leroy Merlin's products in West Africa.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
- Manchester United plc MANU fell 3.2% to $24.80 in pre-market trading. Manchester United shares gained more than 6% on Wednesday following a report suggesting bids for the company have intensified ahead of the deadline to submit improved offers.
- UBS Group AG UBS dropped 3% to $19.79 in pre-market trading on continued volatility following the bank's recent agreement to acquire Credit Suisse.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell 2.5% to $0.8920 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 5% on Wednesday.
Now Read This: These 3 Risk Off Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.