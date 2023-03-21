Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was convinced that Russia would re-elect Vladimir Putin in next year’s presidential election.

What Happened: The Chinese president, who is on a state visit to Moscow, met Putin late Monday for dinner at the Kremlin as the two "dear friends" hailed their diplomatic ties.

“I know Russia will hold a presidential election,” said Xi, according to the Kremlin, adding, “Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its prosperous development. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you their firm support.”

In response, Putin said, “In recent years, China has made a tremendous leap forward in its development.”

“It arouses genuine interest all over the world, and even we envy you a little.”

Xi’s public endorsement meant that Putin may be thinking of running in the presidential elections in 2024.

Last month, Putin’s ​​spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia will hold its first presidential elections in 2024 since the onset of the war in Ukraine. However, Putin has not yet announced whether he will run for the post of head of state again.

“So far, there are no pre-election or electoral moods — Putin has a lot to do. He is definitely not up to it now. We have not yet heard from him any statements where he would speak about running or not running his candidacy. That is, it is still a little bit premature. You just need to be patient," Peskov said.

