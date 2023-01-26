Ukraine Eyes Fighter Jets And Missiles After Tanks To Defeat Putin: 'This Is What We Want'

After securing dozens of high-end battle tanks from Western allies, Ukraine is now pushing for fourth-generation fighter jets such as the American F-16 and missiles to beat Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: “The next big hurdle will now be the fighter jets,” Yuriy Sak, advisor to Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, told Reuters.

"If we get them the advantages on the battlefield will be just immense … It's not just F-16s, fourth-generation aircraft, this is what we want," he added.

In a big boost to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the U.S. and Germany on Wednesday announced plans to send heavy tanks for Kyiv, ending weeks of diplomatic deadlock on the issue.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has denied the possibility of fighter jets being sent to Ukraine. "I made it clear very early on that we are not talking about combat aircraft, and I am doing the same here," he said.

"We will not send ground troops under any circumstances. I have said there will be no direct involvement of NATO soldiers in the Ukraine war. That has not been the case so far and that will not be the case in the future. And everyone can rely on that," Scholz added.

Meanwhile, Russia slammed Germany’s decision to approve the delivery of the Leopards tanks for Kyiv. “This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation,” said Sergei Nechayev, Russia’s representative to Germany.

