Elon Musk Confirms Twitter Character Limit Set To Grow From 280 To 4,000

Elon Musk has confirmed that long-form tweets may be coming soon to Twitter, as the billionaire entrepreneur seeks to completely revamp the social media platform.

What Happened: Musk's Twitter is working on increasing the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000. This may put an end to exceptionally long tweet threads.

In November, Musk tweeted that the microblogging site will soon add the ability to attach long-format text to tweets, ending the need to place screenshots of text typed out on digital notepads.

The development aligns with tech expert Jane Manchun Wong's tweet about new features in Twitter 2.0.

Why It's Important: Musk's plans also include end-to-end encryption for DMs, a "wallet prototype" that supports crypto deposit and withdrawal, bringing "GIF profile picture" back and removing the option to create "Moments."

Additionally, last week, it was reported that Twitter added an option to upload high-quality videos without a Twitter Blue subscription.

Musk started the last month of the year by saying Twitter users may see their 'follower' count drop as the platform is purging spam and fraudulent accounts.

He also said the microblogging site is working on a new software update that will allow users to see if and why their account has been shadowbanned.

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr