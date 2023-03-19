Elon Musk Shares Bizarre List Of 'Jobs In The Future,' Causes Stir on Twitter

On Saturday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared some unusual job title names that may soon exist.

In a tweet, the billionaire entrepreneur posted an image titled "Jobs In The Future," with names and visual descriptions of six titles, including "Gravity eater," "quantum hunter," "Glitch dreamer," "Void deer" and "boson cutter."

Following Musk's tweet, Twitter users couldn't stop talking about it. One of his followers said that he had forgotten to add "Eldrich entity" as a title.

Another user replied to Musk, saying, "I think it's not much of a stretch to say software jobs are going to go first. So many backends are basically the same components arranged in different ways. I'll be surprised if AI isn't doing the heavy lifting here within 2 years."

Musk also shared more serious updates about Twitter on Saturday. He mentioned that the social media platform had exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day.

He added that, in the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by verified accounts, unverified accounts and people Twitter users follow.

Musk previously announced that Twitter would publicize its algorithm that recommends tweets.