Elon Musk Shares Bizarre List Of 'Jobs In The Future,' Causes Stir on Twitter

On Saturday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared some unusual job title names that may soon exist.
In a tweet, the billionaire entrepreneur posted an image titled "Jobs In The Future," with names and visual descriptions of six titles, including "Gravity eater," "quantum hunter," "Glitch dreamer," "Void deer" and "boson cutter."
Following Musk's tweet, Twitter users couldn't stop talking about it. One of his followers said that he had forgotten to add "Eldrich entity" as a title.
You forgot Eldrich entity or is that where void deer was going I think we can do better than that though.— Mark Humes - Visual artist (@MarkHumes_Art) March 18, 2023
Another user replied to Musk, saying, "I think it's not much of a stretch to say software jobs are going to go first. So many backends are basically the same components arranged in different ways. I'll be surprised if AI isn't doing the heavy lifting here within 2 years."
Musk also shared more serious updates about Twitter on Saturday. He mentioned that the social media platform had exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day.
This platform is growing fast!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023
Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day … of the most influential, smartest people on Earth
He added that, in the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by verified accounts, unverified accounts and people Twitter users follow.
In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023
1. People you follow
2. Verified accounts
3. Unverified accounts
Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies.
There is great wisdom to the old saying: “You get what you pay for.”
Musk previously announced that Twitter would publicize its algorithm that recommends tweets.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.