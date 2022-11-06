Twitter Employee Sleeps On Floor As Exacting Elon Musk Pushes Hard To Meet Deadlines

Twitter under Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is scrambling to turn things around, as is evident from a photo that was recently shared on the microblogging platform.

What Happened: Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter, was seen sleeping, wrapped in a sleeping bag, on the floor amid office furniture, apparently that is part of a conference room, the photo was tweeted by Evan Jones, a product manager for Twitter Spaces. He captioned the tweet as “when you need something from your boss at elon twitter.”

More explanation came from Crawford herself, when she retweeted Jones’ tweet and captioned it, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYou Work."

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

She also went on to say that doing hard things requires sacrificing time and energy.

“I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it’s important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked,” she added.

As Twitter is amid a massive business and cultural transition, people "are giving their all across functions," including product, design, engineering, legal, finance, and marketing, Crawford said.

She ended by thanking her family for their understanding and also expressed her appreciation for the work she is doing. “Building new things at Twitter’s scale is very hard to do. I’m lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech,” Crawford said.

Why It’s Important: The situation is reminiscent of Musk’s work in his other ventures, such as Tesla and SpaceX. There have been several testimonials from past employees and coworkers about how the billionaire used to sleep at the workplace after long hours of work and show up at odd times, demanding his colleagues be available.

Ever since Musk assumed the reins at Twitter, things are moving at a frenetic pace, be it job cuts, the implementation of the $8 per month subscription plan for the blue tick checkmark or discussions concerning the revamping of the platform.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted that Twitter will soon add the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots. This will be followed by creator monetization for all kinds of content, he added.