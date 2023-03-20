Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd BYDDF BYDDY made its brand debut in Uzbekistan last week.

What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker made its brand debut in Uzbekistan on Thursday with the premiere of its new energy passenger car range, the company said in a statement.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

BYD’s introductory product portfolio includes three models — BYD CHAZOR, BYD SONG PLUS DM-i and BYD HAN. While BYD’s first new energy vehicles arrived in Uzbekistan in March, the second delivery in due early in April.

BYD Pioneer Stores will open in districts across Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, from late March. The second Pioneer Store will be located in Yunusobod and open in early April. BYD will also open the first BYD flagship Pioneer Store in Sergeli district and a showroom in Oloy.

The EV maker also released presale starting prices for the three models.

BYD CHAZOR entered the Uzbekistan market with a presale starting price of 323 million SOM ($28.522), BYD SONG PLUS DM-i with 367.7 million SOM ($32,468) and BYD HAN with 613.6 million SOM ($54,175). Pre-ordering for customers commenced on March 16.

Earlier this month, it was reported that BYD led the EV race in China in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the company accounting for 19.8% of electric vehicle sales. EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA accounted for a 12.1% share.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla China’s Weekly Insurance Registrations Up For 4th Week As Momentum Returns Amid Price Cuts