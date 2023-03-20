Fusion Fuel Green Bags €3.6M Grant For Green Hydrogen Mobility Project In Portugal

by

Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO has secured €3.6 million in grant funding through Component 5 of Portugal's Recovery and Resilience Plan to develop a 1 MW decentralized green hydrogen production facility co-located with a hydrogen refueling station in Elvas, Portugal.

The grant is part of a broader funding award allocated to the Moving2Neutrality Alliance, a consortium of 13 partners spearheaded by Petrogal , a subsidiary of Galp Group .

Also Read : Fusion Fuel Joins Hand With Toyota Material Handling España For Hydrogen Driven Forklift Solutions

Fusion Fuel's project, which will be co-developed with Galp, will serve as the benchmark for exploring the concept of decentralized production of green hydrogen for mobility applications in Portugal and abroad.

The facility will also include an integrated hydrogen refueling station intended to serve light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Price Action: HTOO shares closed lower by 6.35% at $2.80 on Friday.

