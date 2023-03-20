ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Fusion Fuel Green Bags €3.6M Grant For Green Hydrogen Mobility Project In Portugal

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 20, 2023 5:51 AM | 1 min read
Fusion Fuel Green Bags €3.6M Grant For Green Hydrogen Mobility Project In Portugal
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO has secured €3.6 million in grant funding through Component 5 of Portugal's Recovery and Resilience Plan to develop a 1 MW decentralized green hydrogen production facility co-located with a hydrogen refueling station in Elvas, Portugal.
  • The company was previously awarded €36 million in C-5 funding for its "Sines Green Hydrogen Valley Alliance" consortium.
  • The grant is part of a broader funding award allocated to the Moving2Neutrality Alliance, a consortium of 13 partners spearheaded by Petrogal, a subsidiary of Galp Group.
  • Also ReadFusion Fuel Joins Hand With Toyota Material Handling España For Hydrogen Driven Forklift Solutions
  • Fusion Fuel's project, which will be co-developed with Galp, will serve as the benchmark for exploring the concept of decentralized production of green hydrogen for mobility applications in Portugal and abroad.
  • The facility will also include an integrated hydrogen refueling station intended to serve light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
  • Price Action: HTOO shares closed lower by 6.35% at $2.80 on Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksContractsGeneralBriefsEurasia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved