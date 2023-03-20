Fusion Fuel Green Bags €3.6M Grant For Green Hydrogen Mobility Project In Portugal

- Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO has secured €3.6 million in grant funding through Component 5 of Portugal's Recovery and Resilience Plan to develop a 1 MW decentralized green hydrogen production facility co-located with a hydrogen refueling station in Elvas, Portugal.
- The company was previously awarded €36 million in C-5 funding for its "Sines Green Hydrogen Valley Alliance" consortium.
- The grant is part of a broader funding award allocated to the Moving2Neutrality Alliance, a consortium of 13 partners spearheaded by Petrogal, a subsidiary of Galp Group.
- Fusion Fuel's project, which will be co-developed with Galp, will serve as the benchmark for exploring the concept of decentralized production of green hydrogen for mobility applications in Portugal and abroad.
- The facility will also include an integrated hydrogen refueling station intended to serve light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
- Price Action: HTOO shares closed lower by 6.35% at $2.80 on Friday.
