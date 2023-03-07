Fusion Fuel Joins Hand With Toyota Material Handling España For Hydrogen Driven Forklift Solutions

by

Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO and Toyota Material Handling España S.A. (TMHES) have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the development of the green hydrogen fuel cell forklift market in Spain.

and (TMHES) have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the development of the green hydrogen fuel cell forklift market in Spain. The partnership will further strengthen TMHES's position in the domestic zero emissions forklift truck segment by offering end-to-end solutions of fuel cell forklifts combined with green hydrogen production and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

partnership will further strengthen TMHES's position in the domestic zero emissions forklift truck segment by offering end-to-end solutions of fuel cell forklifts combined with green hydrogen production and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. The companies will offer a fully financed solution that combines Hydrogen-as-a-Service with TMHES's operational rental and leasing solutions for their range of forklift products.

Frederico Chaves, Co-Head of Fusion Fuel, added, "we have spoken at length about the importance of value chain partnerships to develop the green hydrogen ecosystem and solve the chicken-and-egg problem that all too often hinders the commercial adoption of novel technology."

Price Action: HTOO shares closed lower by 7.14% at $3.38 on Monday.

