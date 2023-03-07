Fusion Fuel Joins Hand With Toyota Material Handling España For Hydrogen Driven Forklift Solutions

- Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO and Toyota Material Handling España S.A. (TMHES) have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the development of the green hydrogen fuel cell forklift market in Spain.
- The partnership will further strengthen TMHES's position in the domestic zero emissions forklift truck segment by offering end-to-end solutions of fuel cell forklifts combined with green hydrogen production and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.
- The companies will offer a fully financed solution that combines Hydrogen-as-a-Service with TMHES's operational rental and leasing solutions for their range of forklift products.
- Frederico Chaves, Co-Head of Fusion Fuel, added, "we have spoken at length about the importance of value chain partnerships to develop the green hydrogen ecosystem and solve the chicken-and-egg problem that all too often hinders the commercial adoption of novel technology."
- Price Action: HTOO shares closed lower by 7.14% at $3.38 on Monday.
