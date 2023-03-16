Elon Musk fusses over Microsoft Corporation MSFT reportedly firing its AI Ethics and Society team amid concerns about the reduced Twitter workforce.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk reacted to a news report about Microsoft slashing its Ethics and Society team within the artificial intelligence organization.

While his reaction may seem legit, considering that since acquiring Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, Musk has steadily slashed many employees, netizens were quick to point out the irony.

In the comments section, most people seem to mock Microsoft’s decision and with some saying, “Tech executives will soon be working for AI overlords.” However, some users commented on Musk’s decision to fire several prominent Twitter teams.