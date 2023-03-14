Customers in the U.S. looking for more personalized shopping might find Apple Inc.’s AAPL latest innovation, “Shop with a Specialist,” over video enjoyable.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Apple announced a new shopping experience for U.S. shoppers called Shop with a Specialist via video.

Customers can access the service through the “Ask an iPhone Specialist” URL on Apple’s iPhone shopping webpage between 7 am to 7 pm PT daily. During the session, an Apple team member will share their screen on camera while the customer remains invisible.

Customers can contact a Specialist 24/7 via phone or chat if the session is inaccessible or outside business hours.

Once connected, users can quickly receive expert guidance on selecting the optimal iPhone for their requirements by comparing features, sizes, colors and competitive prices.

“With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of retail online.

The new option is available to shop for iPhones — including iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, now available in all-new yellow color — but the tech giant might eventually expand it across product categories.

In 2021, Apple launched the Retail Appoints service, which is similar to this shopping experience. Customers needed to book a time slot within the Apple Store app and they could browse a store with one-on-one help, reported AppleInsider.

