Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer heavily criticized Former President Donald Trump on Twitter after the latter said she and many others will be shown to have “kissed my a*s” in his upcoming book.

What Happened: Spencer said in a tweet on Wednesday that he was surprised to hear of Trump’s claims that Princess Diana wanted to “kiss his a**e” and that the one time she mentioned Trump to him as when he was using her “good name” to sell real estate in New York.

Why It Matters: In 1994, Buckingham Palace dismissed the news that Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Diana were joining Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, reported Britain’s Mirror newspaper.

Trump had told The New York Times that he had handled the applications himself, according to the report.

Trump also named the now-deceased Queen Elizabeth II among the people who clamored to kiss his “a*s.” He made the comments to Breitbart News.

“I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my a*s, and now I only have half of them kissing my a*s,” said Trump.

The book in question is called “Letters to Trump” and contains 150 letters sent to Trump from figures ranging from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Ronald Reagan.

