Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Wednesday after troubles at Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG CS brought back fears of a potential contagion and dampened hopes of a smaller rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.05% higher while the S&P 500 closed 0.7% lower. The Dow lost 0.87%. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV-maker closed 1.53% lower on Wednesday. The company has been sued in a pair of proposed antitrust class actions that accuses it of unlawfully curbing competition for maintenance and replacement parts for its EVs, forcing owners to shell out more and wait longer for repair services, reported Reuters.

2. Meta Platforms Inc META: Shares of the company closed 1.92% higher and gained another 2.33% in extended trading following reports of the Biden administration warning TikTok of a ban if its Chinese owners do not divest their stake. A Dutch court hearing a class action lawsuit found that a European subsidiary of the company, Facebook Ireland, improperly utilized the personal data of Dutch citizens between 2010 and 2020, reported Reuters.

3. Thermogenesis Holdings Inc THMO: Shares of the company gained 98.58% on Wednesday and another 43.44% in extended trading after the company announced the roll out of ReadyStart cGMP Suites for early-stage life science and cell gene-therapy companies. The new development is part of ThermoGenesis’ previously announced plan to transition from a medical device company to a contract development and manufacturing organization that operates in the cell gene therapy field.

4. Adobe Inc ADBE: Shares of Adobe gained 5.09% in extended trading. It achieved revenue of $4.66 billion in its first quarter, representing 9% year-over-year growth. Adobe said it is raising its annual targets based on tremendous market opportunity and continued confidence in execution. The company expects annual GAAP earnings per share of $10.85 to $11.15.

5. UiPath Inc PATH: Shares of the company gained 13.39% in extended trading. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $308.55 million which beat an estimated $278.62 million.

