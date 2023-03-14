SVB Financial Group SIVB said in a filing that Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS had bought its bond portfolio prior to the commencement of the receivership for Silicon Valley Bank. The portfolio had a book value of about $23.97 billion, the filing indicated.

"As previously disclosed and prior to the commencement of the receivership for Silicon Valley Bank, on March 8, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank completed the sale of a portfolio of available-for-sale securities with a book value of approximately $23.97 billion for net proceeds of approximately $21.45 billion (resulting in an after-tax loss of approximately $1.8 billion). The portfolio was sold to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at negotiated prices," the group stated in a filing. Reuters had first reported the story.

Shares of SVB Financial Group plunged last week after it announced the completion of the sale of securities. As the lender wound down with Signature Bank following suit, banking and financial stocks took a hard beating with investors weighing in on the prospect of the crisis turning into a contagion.

Price Action: Bank stocks rebounded a bit on Tuesday as fears of a potential contagion eased. Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL closed 14.36% higher on Tuesday after billionaire Kenneth Griffin-controlled Citadel Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.3% stake in the company.

First Republic Bank FRC gained 26.98% and rose another 8.5% in extended trading. KeyCorp KEY shares closed 6.94% higher.

Shares of major banks, too, closed higher on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM shares closed 2.57% higher, Citigroup Inc C shares gained 5.95% while Wells Fargo & Co WFC rose 4.58%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter. The separate probes are in their early phases and may not lead to charges or allegations of wrongdoing, the report added.

