This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 28% Upside In ON Semiconductor - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The S&P 500 settled lower on Friday, recording its biggest weekly percentage loss since September.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Vivek Arya

Analyst Firm: B of A Securities

B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor Corporation ON on March 8, 2023, and raised the price target from $90 to $100. Arya sees around 28% upside in the company’s stock.

Recent News: ON Semiconductor announced a proposed private offering of $1.1 billion of convertible senior notes.

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on ATI Inc. ATI and raised the price target from $45 to $47 on March 7, 2023. Gibbs sees around 20% surge in the stock.

Recent News: The company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Analyst: Seth Basham

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM on March 9, 2023, and raised the price target from $110 to $115. This analyst expects around 5% drop in the company’s stock.

Recent News: Williams-Sonoma, during November, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.

Analyst: Rajvindra Gill

Analyst Firm: Needham

Needham Ratings Accuracy: 83%

83% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP with a price target of $110 on March 8, 2023. Gill sees the stock gaining around 35%.

Recent News: Microchip Technology reported better-than-expected Q3 results

Analyst: Reuben Garner

Analyst Firm: Benchmark

Benchmark Ratings Accuracy: 83%

83% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Buy rating on Quanex Building Products Corporation NX on March 7, 2023, with a price target of $31. This analyst sees around 50% gain in the stock.

Recent News: Quanex reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

