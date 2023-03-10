Facebook Parent Building Decentralized Text-Based Social Network, Challenging Elon Musk's Twitter

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META is reportedly developing a new app focused on text-based content that will support ActivityPub — a decentralized social networking protocol also used by Mastodon and other Twitter competitors.

What Happened: Meta is currently in the initial stages of creating the app that will enable users to share text-based updates, in what could be a direct competition to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Meta revealed, in an email to Platformer, that it was “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”

The app, codenamed P92, will permit users to log in using their current Meta-owned Instagram credentials. The product is still in its early stages and no release date has been announced.

Though details are scant, the Platformer report, citing sources, stated that Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, is leading the development of the project.

The most notable aspect of this project is Meta’s plans to create a decentralized network. In such a network, users usually can set up their independent servers and establish server-specific content moderation rules. By building a decentralized network, Meta could also enable this app to interface with other social products, stated Platformer.

Why It’s Important: As Twitter grapples with chaos under Musk's leadership, tech companies are taking notice of the growing trend of users seeking alternative platforms. In line with this, Instagram introduced a new feature in December 2022 called ‘Notes,’ which enables users to share brief text and emoji-based posts of up to 60 characters.

